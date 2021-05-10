$6.73 EPS Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $6.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.08. 635,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

