8,319 Shares in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000.

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $33.86 on Monday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92.

