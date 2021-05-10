$9.12 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report $9.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.83 million. iCAD reported sales of $5.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year sales of $40.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.