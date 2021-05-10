923 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 288.6% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $222.77 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average of $252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $602.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.