94,786 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $46.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.