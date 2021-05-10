$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the highest is $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

