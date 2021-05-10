9,980 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $227.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07.

