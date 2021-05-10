Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 166,521 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $20.75.

ABCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

