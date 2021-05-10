ABN AMRO Bank (AAVMY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS: AAVMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/13/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/12/2021 – ABN AMRO Bank had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.35. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,857. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

