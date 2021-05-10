Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

TSE ADN opened at C$19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$325.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.29. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$12.85 and a one year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

