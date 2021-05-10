ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 197,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 54,749 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.30. 67,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.