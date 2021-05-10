ACG Wealth Sells 844 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.25. 10,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,107. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $122.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

