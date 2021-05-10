Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after buying an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

GOLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

