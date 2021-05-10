adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of adidas stock traded up $11.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.84. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,702. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

