adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.
Shares of ADDYY traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,702. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
