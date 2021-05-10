adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,702. adidas has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

