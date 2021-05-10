Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.35 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

