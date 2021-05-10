ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE ADT opened at $9.69 on Thursday. ADT has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.