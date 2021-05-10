AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

PII opened at $144.52 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

