AE Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,390 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,530 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

