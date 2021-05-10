AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $330.24 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $225.81 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.