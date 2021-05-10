AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $332.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day moving average is $349.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

