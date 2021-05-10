AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $96.93 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.