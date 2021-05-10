AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $645,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

