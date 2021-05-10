AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,501. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

