Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of AMTX traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 47,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $1,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

