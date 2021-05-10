Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.11.

AFRM stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. 5,745,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.79. Affirm has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

