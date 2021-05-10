AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.530-3.530 EPS.

ASGLY stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. AGC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80.

ASGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

