AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASGLY. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGLY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 8,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. AGC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

