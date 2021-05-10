agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

agilon health stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

