AidCoin Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $8,979.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

