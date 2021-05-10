Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.50. 47,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,594. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.