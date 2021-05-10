Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$25.23. 2,205,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.43. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

