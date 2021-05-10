Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.75. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.