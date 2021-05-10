Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day moving average is $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $219.52 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

