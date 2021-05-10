Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

NYSE:ACI opened at $19.18 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

