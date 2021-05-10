Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $42.63 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $745,973.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock worth $9,100,253.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

