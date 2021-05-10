Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $224.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.