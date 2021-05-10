Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.54. 4,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,354. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

