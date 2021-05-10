Alexander David Birkett Acquires 47,500 Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett acquired 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,923.34.

Shares of Amarillo Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.28. 42,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,778. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 35.34, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of C$105.07 million and a PE ratio of -18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

