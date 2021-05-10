Allworth Financial LP Acquires 87 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,858,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

