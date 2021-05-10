Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 5,000 NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 338,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NG. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

