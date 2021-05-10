Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.