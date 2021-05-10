Allworth Financial LP Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last 90 days.

PLTR opened at $19.75 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

