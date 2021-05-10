Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 587.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $69.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

