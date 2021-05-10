Allworth Financial LP Invests $26,000 in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

