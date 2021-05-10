Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,698,000.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.22 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

