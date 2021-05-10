Alpaca Finance Price Hits $2.62 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00250804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.38 or 0.01199591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003655 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00776457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.75 or 1.00067465 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

