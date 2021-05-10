Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,791 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

