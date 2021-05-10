Alpha Token (A) Hits Market Cap of $286,635.49

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 79.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Alpha Token has a market cap of $286,635.49 and approximately $12.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Token has traded down 64.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

Alpha Token Coin Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

