Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,483.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

